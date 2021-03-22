WATCH: Maple syrup made at ESF’s Heiberg Forest

TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry signed the “Break Free From Plastic” campus pledge in 2020. In an effort to eliminate plastic waste in their maple syrup production, the school has taken new efforts to go plastic-free at their sugarhouse.

“What we started a couple of years ago is encouraging people to bring their own canning jars and if you bring us a clean canning jar with a lid, we will fill your canning jar with fresh, hot, maple syrup,” said Jill Rahn, Forest Resource Analyst at ESF.

The maple syrup comes from trees at Heiberg Forest in Tully.

In the last two seasons, 800 gallons of maple syrup was produced. This year, they aren’t sure they will reach that number because of the warmer weather starting early.

“What we need is daytime temperatures above freezing and nighttime temperatures below freezing and it gives us that temperature gradient and that is when the sap is going to be flowing through the trees,” she said.

To purchase syrup you can visit ESF’s bookstore online