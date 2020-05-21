What Memorial Day means

(WSYR-TV) — While many people think Memorial Day is all about backyard parties, parades, or a day at the beach, the day is really about never forgetting the men and women who, often far from home, laid down their lives so the rest of us could live free. Digital Data Reporter Lou Gulino takes a look at the history of Memorial Day and what the day really means.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App