Your guide to seasonal runs, walks, obstacle courses in Central New York this fall

CENTRAL NEW YORK — The Finger Lakes Mud Run took place this past weekend on September 18, and the crowds were just as involved as the obstacles. Steep walls to scale, ravines to descend and climb back up, mud pits and more could be found at the event, and people of all ages and abilities showed up to tackle the physical feats through the mud.

If you’re up for the challenge and adrenaline of obstacle courses, or if you’re just looking for some exercise and to get outside, here is your guide for Central New York’s upcoming runs, walks, and obstacle courses this fall.

Prison City Riot Run– Saturday, September 25

This non-obstacle run will take place in Auburn, New York and offers a closed 5K race starting and ending at Prison City Brewing through the heart of the city. It goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be a family-friendly post-race party with food, music and lawn games. The food and music festival will go all day, and you can learn more here.

Strathmore Parks Run– Sunday, September 26

This four-mile run in the southwest corner of Syracuse will take place at Onondaga Park with a Kids Fun Run starting at 9 a.m. and the Strathmore Parks Run kicking off at 9:30 a.m. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Packet pick-up will go from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. after the run. The course map can be viewed here and for more information about the race click here.

Baltimore Woods 5K Run for The Woods– Wednesday, Sept 22- Wednesday Oct 6

This 5K run can be done virtually or in-person at Baltimore Woods, and the proceeds will all go towards the Nature Center. This is an obstacle-free course, and offers the option of running through the gorgeous wooded trails of Baltimore Woods to enjoy the fall scenery. It can be walked or run, and offers relaxing and beautiful scenery. You can sign up here.

Syracuse Run of the Dead- Saturday, October 9

This zombie-themed obstacle run in Liverpool, NY is not for the faint of heart. It will involve running from zombie actors and actively keeping them away from the flags on your belt symbolizing your health. If they take all of your flags- you “die”, and only those with flags at the end can “finish” the race. The course includes a muddy wooded trail full of obstacles to traverse, all the while being chased by the “undead”. There will be adult beverages and a bonfire at the end of the course, along with vendors at the event for spectators and participants to enjoy. The run will benefit the Wilderness Search and Rescue Team. You can learn more here.

Utica Boilermaker Road Race- Sunday, October 10

There will be multiple races as a part of the 2021 Boilermaker, including a 5K road race starting at 7:30 a.m., the Sitrin Wheelchair Race at 8 a.m., and a 15K road race starting at 8:15 a.m. This race will follow a course through the city of Utica, with water stops along the way. All races end at the F.X. Matt Brewing Company for a post-race party. All participants are required to show vaccination. You can learn more here.

Finger Lakes SPCA How-O-Ween Pet Walk & Parade– Sunday, October 10

This walk for people and pets will span three miles in Skaneateles, and will end at the Austin Park Pavilion. There will be multiple stops along the way for family members to collect candy, coupons, dog treats and more in their event-provided tote bags. There will also be cider, doughnuts, raffle baskets, and a fall selfie booth at Austin Park before the walk, as well as a Blessing of the Animals. You can learn more about this event benefitting the shelter here.

15th Annual Eastwood 5-Mile Run– Sunday, October 17

This race can be done virtually or in-person, and it is formerly known as the Park-to-Park Autumn Run. It is a 5-mile road race through the Eastwood neighborhood in Syracuse, and some proceeds will benefit ENA’s Scholarship Program, Health & Wellness Program, and other neighborhood projects. You can learn more here.

43rd Annual Dunn Tire Mountain Goat Run- Sunday, October 24

This event ending in Clinton Square in Syracuse offers something for everyone with a 10-Mile Mountain Goat Run starting at 9:15 a.m. with a virtual option, a two-person relay at the same start time, and a Kids Half-Mile Fun Run at 8:50 a.m. You can learn about these races here. There will also be a SuperGoat Run and Nanny Goat run, both on October 3 you can learn about here.

Cazenovia Pumpkin Run/Spooky Sprint- Sunday, October 31

This event consists of two Halloween-themed runs, with a half-mile “Spooky Sprint” for kids of all ages (Halloween costumes encouraged) before the 5K Pumpkin Run, which starts at Cazenovia High School, goes through the Village of Cazenovia, and ends near the middle school. Register by October 22 to make sure you can snag a T-shirt, and you can learn more here.

15th Annual Burn Run- Sunday, November 7

This event in East Syracuse will benefit the Burn Foundation of CNY, and participants will run through Franklin Park. The 5K starts at 9 a.m. and the 10K starts at 10 a.m., and both races end at Bull and Bear Roadhouse for post-race refreshments. A Kids Run will start at 8:30 a.m. All races start at East Syracuse Fire Station 2 located at 148 Saunders Creek Parkway. You can learn more and sign up here.

Event not listed? Join the list!

If your group or organization is holding an event this fall that isn’t listed, please email the information to our digital team.