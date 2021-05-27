Youth flag rugby gaining popularity in CNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When children start exploring the world of sports, they typically begin with something like tee ball or soccer, but here in Central New York rugby is gaining traction. 

CNY Rugby, an organization that has been around for 30 years, explored starting a youth flag rugby division and it has been met with great interest. 

Also, if you are interested in signing up your child for flag rugby, head over to cnyrugby.com

