SYRACUSE, N.Y. – No. 1 Syracuse controlled both sides of the ball as the defending national champion Orange earned a 3-0 victory over Binghamton Monday evening at the SU Soccer Stadium.



Senior Gabriel Mikina corralled a loose ball in the 28th minute as part of an 11-shot first half before graduate student Josh Belluz and senior Lorenzo Boselli found the back of the net off headers in the final 45 minutes of play.



‘Cuse out-shot the Bearcats, 17-1, with eight of those shots going on target. The Orange’s backline once again held strong, holding Binghamton to without a shot attempt until the 85th minute.



HOW IT HAPPENED:

After a slow start by both teams, the home squad found the back of the net following a cross from junior Mateo Leveque. The ball played to senior Nate Edwards, who was able to kick it back to Mikina, keeping it from being controlled by diving Binghamton keeper, Dylan McDermott. Mikina had the open net opportunity and capitalized.



The offensive production continued into the second half with a pair of headers. Off a set piece in the 55th minute, junior Giona Leibold dribbled outside the box and took a quick shot on net. Belluz was waiting and calmly headed it past McDermott for his second career goal. Twenty minutes later, senior Jeorgio Kocevski sent a free kick into the penalty area. Boselli snuck past the defenders and headed it into the bottom left corner.



‘Cuse’s backline played a pivotal role in shutting down Binghamton offensively throughout the match. Junior keeper Jason Smith earned his second straight clean sheet with Syracuse, his ninth career shutout.



OF NOTE:

Syracuse has not allowed a first half shot attempt in both games this season.

Binghamton’s one shot attempt was the lowest total by an opponent since the Orange held Drexel without a shot on Sept. 14, 2021.

Syracuse extends its unbeaten streak to 16 games dating back to last season.

The Orange have opened the season with a pair of clean sheets for the second straight year.

All three of Boselli’s goals this season have come via the header.

The Orange improve to 9-5 all-time against the Bearcats and have won the last seven matches between the two teams.

Seven different ‘Cuse players recorded a point in the victory Monday.

UP NEXT:

Syracuse heads on the road for the first time in 2023 when it travels to University Park, Pa., to square off against Penn State on Friday. Kick-off from Jeffrey Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the match being televised live on the Big Ten Network.