SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

#1 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team raced out to a 7-1 lead and never looked back, defeating in-state foe Cornell 19-13 on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Playing without their leading goal scorer Megan Carney, the Tyrrell sisters picked up the slack. Meaghan led the Orange attack with five goals (she also added three assists), and Emma Tyrrell chipped in four goals.

Ten different players scored in the win for SU. In goal, Delaney Sweitzer was outstanding, stopping 13 of the 19 shots she faced.

Syracuse improves to 12-0 (tying a program record for consecutive wins).

SU returns to action on Saturday night against #11 Virginia. It will be a 6 p.m. start, and you can watch the game on ACC Network Extra.