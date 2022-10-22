CLEMSON, S.C. (SU ATHLETICS) –

No. 14 Syracuse’s perfect start to the season came to an end Saturday as the Orange fell 27-21 at No. 4 Clemson.

Garrett Shrader led the Orange (6-1, 3-0 ACC) in the air with 167 yards passing on 18-for-26 and one touchdown while also running for a team-best 71 yards and a touchdown. The Syracuse defense forced Clemson into four turnovers, the first four-plus turnovers for the Orange defense since the 2020 season. Oronde Gadsden II caught six passes for 86 yards, averaging 14.3 per game. Sean Tucker rushed for 54 yardson five carries.

Marlowe Wax forced one fumble that led to a 90-yard scoop -and-score while Rob Hanna added another forced fumble, recovered by Wax. Mikel Jones led the game with 12 tackles, backing a front line that had four tackles for loss across 33 yards.

For just the second time this season, Syracuse did not score on the opening drive of the game, coming up short on a 4th and three deep in the Clemson end.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter as Will Shipley scored from one yard out, ending a 71-yard drive.

Two minutes later, the Orange countered as Tucker reeled in a 12-yard pass from Shrader, capping a drive of just five plays a cross 75 yards. Shrader hit Gadsden II twice for 18 and 17 yards, followed by a 25-yard connection to Devaughn Cooper to set up the Tucker touchdown.

The Mob came up big deep in the ‘Cuse zone as Marlowe Wax punched the ball free from Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei on the Syracuse 7-yard line. Ja’Had Carter picked up the ball on the 10-yard line and ran untouched for a 90-yard scoop and score and a 14-7 ‘Cuse lead.

Syracuse grabbed a 21-7 lead as Shrader scampered from seven yards out, wrapping up a three-minute drive. The dual-threat quarterback used his legs for 40 yards, including the touchdown on 3rd and five.

Uiagalelei took Clemson downfield to the Orange 20 yard line. The Syracuse defense got an 11-yard sack from Kevin Jobity Jr. to push the Tigers into a field goal and a 21-10 Syracuse lead at halftime.

The Orange defense forced two turnovers in the third quarter, a fumble recovered by Wax and an interception from Jason Simmons Jr., but Syracuse could not put points on the board. The Orange defense also held Clemson scoreless in the third quarter.

Clemson made it a one-score game early in the fourth quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from Phil Mafah, utilizing six minutes of clock. The Tigers took their first lead since the opening quarter as Shipley broke off a 50-yard run, setting up a 24-21 lead after a 2-point conversion.

Trailing 27-21 with 93 seconds left, the Orange had a chance late as Syracuse got the ball back after a Clemson field goal. Shrader hit Damien Alford for a 22-yard play down the right sideline, initially ruled out of bounds, but overturned after a review. Shrader found his favorite target, Gadsden II, twice for a combined 29 yards into Clemson territory. The Tigers sealed their 38th straight win at Memorial Stadium with an interception in the final moments of the game.

No. 14 Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome next weekend, taking on Notre Dame. Game time has not been set, but kickoff for the Orange Out will be either noon or 3:30 p.m. on either ABC or ESPN.