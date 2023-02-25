SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – A late third-quarter surge for the No. 18/No. 19 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team fell short in the ACC opener for the Orange. Syracuse lost 19-13 in a back-and-forth battle against No. 16/No. 12 North Carolina Saturday afternoon.

Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC) was paced by five points each from Joey Spallina (3g, 2a) and Owen Hiltz (2g, 3a). Will Mark made 17 saves in net for the Orange. Alex Simmons contributed three points as well, while Johnny Richiusa won 15 faceoffs for a season second-best.

UNC (3-1, 1-0 ACC) was led by Logan McGovern, who finished with eight points on four goals and four assists. Lance Tillman scored three goals with one assist.

Syracuse continues its home stand next weekend with a matchup against No. 10 Duke. Game time is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 on ACC Network Extra.