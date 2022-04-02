SOUTH BEND, IND. (WSYR-TV) – The #18 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team fell to #16 Notre Dame on the road Saturday 22-6. This is SU’s fourth-straight loss to Notre Dame. Syracuse has been outscored 62-25 in the last three games against the Irish. This loss drops the Orange to 4-5.

Redshirt junior Tucker Dordevic was held to just two goals. This was his lowest since the Army game back in the beginning of March.

Notre Dame jumped out to a 12-0 lead and never looked back. The Irish attack was led by Jake Taylor who netted a program-high eight goals.

Syracuse will look to get back on track this Thursday on the road at Albany.