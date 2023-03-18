DURHAM, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) –

DURHAM, N.C. – No. 2 Syracuse broke open a tight game with a strong third quarter on the way to its ninth straight win to start the season. Duke scored the first goal of the second half to tie the score at 6-6 before the Orange responded with a 7-0 scoring run and pulled away for a 16-10 victory. Syracuse improves to a program-best 9-0 record, including a 4-0 mark in ACC play.

Megan Carney led the way for the Orange with five goals, while Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward each had three goals. Goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer made five saves and picked up six ground balls for the fourth straight game.



The squads were tied at the end of the first quarter, 3-3, and Maddie Jenner’s goal with seven seconds remaining in the second quarter brought Duke (4-5, 0-4) within one, 6-5, at halftime.

Blue Devils’ leading scorer, Katie DeSimone, opened the scoring in the second half to even the score at 6-6 before the Orange responded in a big way, ending the quarter with seven unanswered goals. Ward and Tyrrell each scored twice during the run that sent the Orange to the fourth quarter with a 13-7 lead.

Syracuse pushed the advantage to eight at 16-8 with 3:51 remaining before Duke scored the final two goals for the 16-10 final.



Carney tied her season high with five goals. She has scored four or more goals in seven of nine games this season and leads the team with 34.

Meaghan Tyrrell finished with two points on one goal and one assist and moved into a tie for fifth place on Syracuse’s career goals scored list with 226.



The Orange return to the JMA Wireless Dome to host No. 5 Stony Brook on Wednesday, March 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Cuse.com/ticketing.