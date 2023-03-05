SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse senior goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer recorded a career-high 15 saves in No. 2 Syracuse’s 16-5 win against Virginia Tech in women’s lacrosse action in the JMA Wireless Dome on Sunday. The Orange improve to 6-0 overall, 2-0 in ACC play. It marks just the third time in program history that Syracuse has started the season with six consecutive victories.

Sweitzer reached double figures in saves for the third time this season. She also posted career highs in ground balls (6) and caused turnovers (2). Sweitzer and the Syracuse defense held their opponent to five goals or less for the third straight contest.

Graduate student Meaghan Tyrrell scored a game-high five goals to along with two points. She entered Sunday’s contest ranked first in the nation in points and assists. Junior Emma Ward finished with six points on two goals and four assists, while senior Emma Tyrrell scored three goals.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse led 2-1 after the first quarter but pulled away in the second. Meaghan Tyrrell scored an unassisted goal at the 13:36 mark to spark the Orange on a 6-0 scoring run to end the half. Meaghan Tyrrell and Ward each scored twice during the run that gave Syracuse an 8-1 lead at intermission.

The Orange maintained their seven-goal advantage through the third quarter and back-to-back goals by Megan Carney and Olivia Adamson pushed the advantage to 13-4 with 9:08 remaining. Tyrrell netted the final two goals of the game for the 16-5 final.

OF NOTE

Syracuse’s defense has now held its opponents to one goal or less in 10 of its last 12 quarters played dating back to the Pittsburgh game. The performance against the Hokies (1-4, 0-2) lowered the team’s goals-against average to 8.34 this season.

A crowd of 1,300 fans watched the game in the JMA Dome. The Orange have drawn a crowd of 1,000 or more in four of five home games this season.

The Orange honored the 15 For Life Foundation at Sunday’s game to raise awareness of mental health. The 15 For Life Foundation was started by the family of Orange men’s lacrosse All-American Rob Kavovit after he took his own life in March 2021.

UP NEXT

No. 2 Syracuse will put its winning streak on the line against No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday, March 11 at 12 p.m. in the JMA Dome.