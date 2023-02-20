SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Eleven different players scored at least one goal and goalkeeper Delaney Sweitzer made eight saves to lead the No. 2 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team to a 17-10 victory against Binghamton in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange improve to 3-0 this season.

Megan Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell led the offense with six points apiece. Carney scored four goals for the third straight game to along with two assists, while Tyrrell added a goal and five assists. Emma Tyrrell, Savannah Sweitzer and Natalie Smith tallied two goals apiece.

Sweitzer continued her strong play in goal. She allowed three goals and made eight saves in just more than 50 minutes of action. She also picked up a career-high four ground balls.



For the third consecutive game, Carney gave the Orange the early lead as she found the back of the net 29 seconds into the contest. Carney’s goal was the first of four straight for Syracuse. Binghamton netted back-to-back goals to cut the lead to three, but the Orange responded with a 7-1 scoring run to take an 11-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. Seven different players recorded goals during the outburst.

The Orange put the game out of reach in the third quarter when they outscored the Bearcats, 4-0. Savannah Sweitzer opened the fourth quarter scoring with her second of the day to give Syracuse its largest lead at 16-3. The squads traded goals before the Bearcats (1-2) recorded the final six goals of the game for the 17-10 final.



Carney and Meaghan Tyrrell continue their climb on Syracuse’s record lists. Carney now has 145 goals and moved into ninth place on the ‘Cuse career goals scored list. Tyrrell increased her career point total to 333, which is now just two points shy of fifth place on the program all-time points list. She also ranks sixth in goals (211) and fifth in assists (122).

Kate Mashewske and Katie Goodale combined for 15 draw controls. Mashewske, who ranks eighth in the nation in draw controls per game, finished with eight, while Goodale recorded a career-high seven.



Syracuse goes on the road for the first time this season when it opens ACC play at Pittsburgh on Saturday, February 25 at 12 p.m.