2020 SU men’s basketball commit Frank Anselem signs National Letter of Intent

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Frank Anselem from Prolific Prep (Calif.) has signed a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to enroll and play basketball for Syracuse next season, according to the University.

Anselem, a 6-10, 220 center, was coached Joey Fuca. Anselem’s play helped Prolific Prep advance to the 2020 Grind Session World Championship, where he recorded 14 points and seven rebounds in the championship-clinching game against Our Savior Lutheran. Prep was seeded eighth in the 2020 GEICO Nationals but the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Anselem has lived in Suwanee, Georgia, since coming to the United States. He was ranked among the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2021 before he recently re-classified to 2020. Anselem was rated 23rd overall amongst centers in the 2020 class by 247Sports.com. Prior to his time at Prolific Prep, Anselem attended Lincoln Academy (Ga.) and Westlake High (Ga.).

Anselem joins Woody Newton from Mt. Zion Prep and Brewster Academy (N.H.) product Kadary Richmond as incoming freshmen at Syracuse for the 2020-21 season. A fourth newcomer, Alan Griffin, transferred from Illinois.