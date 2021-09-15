2021-22 Syracuse Women’s Basketball schedule announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2021-22 Syracuse women’s basketball schedule is here. The Orange will play 17 home games and will kick off the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) season on Nov. 14 against Notre Dame in the Carrier Dome.

Circle that date for a monumental moment in Syracuse Athletics history when women’s basketball alumna Felisha Legette-Jack’s jersey will be retired to the rafters of the stadium. Legette-Jack is the first female student-athlete to be honored in such way at Syracuse University.

The Orange will play 10 of their first 14 games in the friendly confines of the Carrier Dome. Syracuse welcomes Monmouth to town on Nov. 10 for a 7 p.m. game to begin the season and four days later hosts the Irish on ACC Network.

Syracuse travels to Paradise Island, Bahamas for three games in the first-ever Women’s Battle 4 Atlantis. The Orange will face South Florida on Nov. 20 to kick off the inaugural tournament. The Battle 4 Atlantis also features South Carolina, Buffalo, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Minnesota.

‘Cuse hosts Ohio State for this year’s B1G/ACC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1 on ACC Network. Last year’s B1G/ACC Challenge was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The non-conference schedule features several in-state matchups including Colgate (Nov. 28), Cornell (Dec. 8) and Siena (Dec. 22).

Syracuse’s first ACC road game is set for Dec. 30 at North Carolina on ACC Network at 6 p.m.

The new year begins with a home game against Florida State (Jan. 2) followed by a Thursday night game at Boston College on Jan. 6. Syracuse also travels to Louisville (Jan. 13), Virginia (Jan. 16), and Notre Dame (Jan. 27) in January and hosts Duke (Jan. 9), Georgia Tech (Jan. 20) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 30).

Syracuse travels to Miami (Feb. 3), Pitt (Feb. 13), NC State (Feb. 20) and Wake Forest (Feb. 24). Louisville makes its return trip to Syracuse on Feb. 6th at noon and the Orange host Virginia Tech on Feb. 27th in the lone matchup of the season with the Hokies.

‘Cuse closes out the regular season against Boston College on Sunday, Feb. 27 for Senior Day.

With nine new faces on the roster and acting head coach Vonn Read at the helm, fans will have no shortage of opportunities to catch the Orange in action this season. Twelve of Syracuse’s 29 games will be televised nationally on ACC Network or Regional Sports Networks.

Fans can purchase tickets to all home Syracuse women’s basketball games by visiting cuse.com/tickets.