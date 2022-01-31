2022 Syracuse Football Schedule Released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Monday evening, the ACC released its 2022 football schedules and as expected, Syracuse will open the season with a conference game.
Syracuse University 2022 football schedule
- Sept. 3 Louisville
- Sept. 10 at UConn
- Sept. 17 Purdue
- Sept. 23 Virginia (Fri.)
- Oct. 1 Wagner
- Oct. 15 NC State
- Oct. 22 at Clemson
- Oct. 29 Notre Dame
- Nov. 5 at Pittsburgh
- Nov. 12 Florida State
- Nov. 19 at Wake Forest
- Nov. 26 at Boston College
Below is an attachment of the 2022 ACC Football Schedule: