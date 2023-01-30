SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2023 Syracuse football schedule is here!

Along with six home games in the JMA Wireless Dome, the Orange will face three divisional winners from a year ago (ACC Atlantic, ACC Coastal, Big Ten West) and face four of the five teams that finished with nine-or-more wins from the ACC in 2022 on this year’s slate.

Seven of the 11 FBS opponents were bowl-eligible last season.

Beginning the first year of its new 3-5-5 scheduling model this season, The ACC enters its first season without divisions since the Orange joined the conference.

In the new structure, each team will play three primary opponents every year (Florida State, Pittsburgh and Boston College for Syracuse) and face the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.

The schedule allows for each team to face all 13 conference opponents home and away at least once during the four-year cycle.

Check out the schedule below courtesy of Syracuse Athletics.

Saturday, Sept. 2 – vs. Colgate

The home opener will come vs. one of the Orange’s longest-standing opponents. When Colgate visits the JMA Dome on Labor Day weekend, it’ll be the 69th all-time meeting, which ranks third among any series. Only Pittsburgh, which Syracuse will face for the 79th time this season, and Penn State (71) have played the Orange more. Colgate and ‘Cuse first played in 1891.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – vs. Western Michigan

Western Michigan visits the JMA Dome for the second time this season. ‘Cuse is 2-0 against the Broncos all-time, with victories in 2018 at Waldo Stadium and 2019 in the Dome. Western Michigan opens the season with a new head coach, Lance Taylor, marking the first of two-straight games early in the season vs. a new staff.

Saturday, Sept. 16 – at Purdue

The Orange will visit Purdue on Sept. 16, making their second trip to Ross-Ade Stadium. Syracuse’s 2022 victory over the Boilermakers was one of the wildest endings in college football this season. Garrett Shrader led a game-winning touchdown drive with 51 seconds left, connecting on a 25-yard pass to Oronde Gadsden II in the end zone.

This year’s meeting vs. the 2022 Big Ten West champions will serve as Syracuse’s only road game in the month of September.

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Army

Another series that dates back to the 1800s, Syracuse welcomes Army to the JMA Dome for the first time since 1996. The two teams have met 21 times previously, with Syracuse owning an 11-10 advantage in the series.

The Black Knights finished 6-6 last season and will be Syracuse’s final non-conference date in 2023.

Saturday, Sept. 30 – vs. Clemson

‘Cuse will open its conference slate by hosting the team that has claimed seven of the last eight ACC titles. Clemson will visit the Dome on Sept. 30 coming off a 10-win season last year. Despite all the success that the Tigers have had against the rest of the league, Syracuse has been one of its toughest matchups of late. ‘Cuse has played Clemson to the final possession in four of the past six meetings, including a thrilling upset in 2017.

It’ll also be an enticing matchup for Orange alumni, as it’ll serve as Orange Central weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 7 – at North Carolina

This will serve as one of the first fresh opponents that the Orange will play as part of the ACC’s new scheduling model. Despite a decade in the same conference, Syracuse’s only road trip to Chapel Hill as a league foe came as part of the COVID restructured 2020 schedule and didn’t have any fans in attendance.

The Orange and Tar Heels have played to multiple overtimes in two of the past three meetings, including a 40-37 victory in double overtime in 2018. It will be the first tip to Chapel Hill with fans in attendance since 2003 when Syracuse visits the reigning ACC Coastal Division champs.

Saturday, Oct. 14 – at Florida State

Another game on the slate vs. a 10-win team from a year ago, Syracuse travels to Florida State for its second of three-straight road games. The Seminoles will once again pose a tough challenge, checking in at No. 4 in ESPNs ‘Way Too Early Top-25’ rankings.

Thursday, Oct. 26 – at Virginia Tech

After the Orange’s bye week, ‘Cuse and Virginia Tech will rekindle their old BIG EAST rivalry at Lane Stadium to conclude their three-game road swing. The last meeting between the two teams was a memorable one, with Syracuse scoring two touchdowns in the final 2:28 to overcome a nine-point deficit. They also met in 2016, in what was the first ranked victory at Syracuse for head coach Dino Babers .

It’ll be the 20th meeting in the series between the two schools. The Orange own an 11-8 advantage on the series ledger and have came away victorious in four of the last five matchups.

Friday, Nov. 3 – vs. Boston College

After a month away, Syracuse returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for a rivalry game against the Eagles. Last year’s meeting ended with the Orange scoring 26 unanswered points in the final 10 minutes of regulation to increase Syracuse’s series lead to 34-22 all-time.

The game will also be Family Weekend.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – vs. Pittsburgh at Yankee Stadium

Syracuse and Pittsburgh will celebrate the centennial anniversary of the first football game played at Yankee Stadium when the ACC rivals face off on Nov. 11 in the Bronx, as previously announced. The 1923 meeting between the two teams laid the groundwork for a long history of football at Yankee Stadium, which has now hosted over 200 college football games, 10 of which Syracuse has previously participated in, and established a bowl game.

Syracuse’s season ticket holders will get exclusive first access to purchase discounted tickets once they go on sale.

The first meeting between Syracuse and Pitt at Yankee Stadium, a 3-0 Orange victory, came on Oct. 20, 1923 in front of 25,000 fans at the old stadium. Syracuse has since played nine other times at Yankee Stadium, including three Pinstripe Bowl appearances, and own a 7-3 mark all-time.

Saturday, Nov. 18 – at Georgia Tech

The final road game of the season will come in Atlanta, when Syracuse takes on the Yellow Jackets on the road for the first time in a decade. ‘Cuse had not played at Georgia Tech since its inaugural season in the conference. Under the new scheduling model, they’ll make a trip every four years.

Saturday, Nov. 25 – vs. Wake Forest

The Orange will end the year welcoming a quality Wake Forest squad to the JMA Dome, a place that has featured some thrillers between the schools. Two of the last-three games in Syracuse have gone to overtime, including Trill Williams’s walk-off strip-six in the 2019 season finale.

The Demon Deacons have finished with eight-or-more wins in each of the past three seasons that featured a full schedule (excludes 2020 COVID-shortened season), and were receiving votes in the final Coaches Poll last season, bringing another strong opponent to the building.