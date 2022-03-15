(WSYR-TV) — For just the second time in the last ten years the Syracuse men’s lacrosse team is unranked. SU is coming off a 10-7 loss at rival Johns Hopkins on Sunday.

Syracuse has dropped three of its last four games, and sits at 2-4 on the season.

SU will travel to Stony Brook on Saturday to take on the Seawolves.

