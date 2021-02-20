3 Syracuse women open the season with blowout win over #4 Loyola

BALTIMORE, M.D. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse women’s lacrosse team took an early lead and never looked back as the No. 3 Orange defeated No. 4 Loyola, 18-6, on Saturday, Feb. 20. The game was the season opener for both teams.

“You never know how it’s going to go when you’ve only practiced against yourselves and the fall season and preseason were both shortened,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “I thought we looked sharp with each other and I’m happy with our effort today.”

Four different players recorded three or more goals for the Orange. Graduate student Emily Hawryschuk scored four goals and finished with a team-best five points. She increased her career point total to 247, which move her into sixth place on Syracuse’s all-time points list.

Senior Sam Swart tied her career high with four goals, while juniors Megan Carney and Meghan Tyrrell each posted a hat trick.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse (1-0) took the early lead when junior Sierra Cockerille started her dodge at the top of the fan and buried her shot from the right side. After Loyola (0-1) tied the score following an Orange yellow card, Cockerille intercepted a pass and got the ball to Hawryschuk, who put her low shot in the back of the net at the 21:28 mark to give the Orange the lead for good.

Hawryschuk’s tally sparked the Orange on a 5-1 scoring run that featured a behind-the-back goal from sophomore Emma Tyrrell and gave the ‘Cuse a 6-2 advantage with 13:31 on the clock. The Greyounds briefly halted the Orange’s offensive outburst with a woman-up goal, but Swart and Meaghan Tyrrell recorded back-to-back goals to give Syracuse an 8-3 halftime lead.

The Orange’s offense continued to click after intermission as it scored the first five goals of the half to open up a 10-goal lead. The Greyhounds scored back-to-back goals to cut the lead to 13-5, but that was close as Loyola could get as Syracuse scored the next four goals.

OF NOTE

The ‘Cuse defense picked up where it left off last season, limiting Loyola to less than 10 shots in each half and forcing 15 turnovers. The Orange led the nation in scoring defense last season, allowing just 7.00 goals per game.

Goalkeeper Asa Goldstock finished with four saves, while Ally Trice had three caused turnovers and two ground balls. The group limited Loyola’s returning leading scorer Livy Rosenzweig to just two assists.

UP NEXT

Syracuse faces another highly-ranked team when it hosts No. 6/6 Stony Brook in the Carrier Dome on Saturday, February 27 at 10 a.m.