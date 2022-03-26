SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse put on a show inside the dome Saturday afternoon taking down Temple 22-7 and improving to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the ACC.

After Temple netted the first goal, SU responded and went on a 6-0 run. Syracuse led 13-5 at the break and never let up.

The Tyrrell sisters led the Orange attack scoring a combined ten goals on the day. Emma Tyrrell had a career-high day netting five goals and three assists. Her sister Meaghan put five goals in the back of the net along with five assists.

A tougher matchup for Syracuse this Tuesday as they take on #7 Loyola who is also unbeaten at 9-0.