2020 SU football schedule unveiled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange football team will open the 2020 season at Boston College. The game will be played on Friday, September 4th. The ACC released its schedule Wednesday morning.

Other highlights included a visit to Clemson on Saturday, October 24th and a Thursday night game at the Carrier Dome when the Orange host Florida State on November 19th.

Syracuse will play its first two games on the road this season, because of Carrier Dome renovations.

Here’s the schedule for 2020, announced Wednesday morning by the ACC:

Friday, September 4: @ Boston College *

Saturday, September 12: @ Rutgers

Saturday, September 19: vs. Colgate

Saturday, September 26: @ Western Michigan

Saturday, October 3: vs. Louisville

Saturday, October 17: vs. Liberty

Saturday, October 24: @ Clemson *

Saturday, October 31: vs. Georgia Tech *

Saturday, November 7: @ Wake Forest *

Saturday, November 14: vs. NC State *

Thursday, November 19: vs. Florida State *

Saturday, November 28: @ Pittsburgh *



(*ACC Conference Game)

The Orange face several opponents from last year’s schedule. They will have a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator in 2020.

What happened last time?:

Colgate: The date was September 6, 2016. The Orange started the Dino Babers era with a convincing 33 to 7 win over Colgate. Quarterback Eric Dungey threw for 355 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Liberty: The opening game last season for the Orange. On the road, Syracuse was able to pull out a 24 to 0 win. In a game where the offense showed what would be a season of struggles, the Orange defense was excellent. It forced four turnovers and had eight sacks.

.@CuseFootball opens the season with a 24-0 win over Liberty on the road! 🍊#OITNF pic.twitter.com/F6mID9roT8 — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 1, 2019

Western Michigan: The Orange put up big points as they got past Western Michigan, 52 to 33 last season. Quarterback Tommy DeVito had a big game with 4 touchdown passes on 287 yards passing and added a touchdown run. Wide Receiver Trishton Jackson, who has left for the NFL, made a couple of big plays and finished with 141 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

Rutgers: The Orange will take on the Scarlet Knights for the first time since 2012. Down in New Jersey, the Orange lost 23 to 15 to then #20 Rutgers back when both teams were still in the Big East Conference. Greg Schiano is back as the Head Coach for Rutgers.

Clemson: In what was the most anticipated Syracuse Football home game in more than 20 years, the Orange struggled from the beginning last year against the then defending National Champions. Syracuse had played Clemson tough the previous two years, but the Tigers won convincingly 41 to 6. The Tigers were up 17 to 6 at halftime. Clemson outscored Syracuse 24 to 0 in the second half. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 22-39 for 395 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’ll be back for his Junior year in 2020. The Tiger’s leading rusher, Travis Etienne, will be back this year as well.

Boston College: Last year, a beat down by Boston College led to the firing of Brian Ward as Defensive Coordinator for the Orange. Boston College’s running game powered the Eagles to a 58-27 win. They gained a school-record 691 yards in the game, with 484 yards coming in the first half.

Pittsburgh: Last year, Pitt came up to Syracuse and came away with a 27-20 victory. The Panthers defense had the Orange quarterbacks under constant pressure and recorded nine sacks. Syracuse Wide Receiver Taj Harris had three catches for 111 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown reception. He’s back for his Junior year in 2020.

North Carolina State: It was a Thursday night game to forget for the Orange, losing 16 to 10 to the Wolfpack last year. In his first career start, NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman was 16 of 27 for 205 yards and an interception. The Wolfpack battered Tommy DeVito, sacking him eight times.

Florida State: Tallahassee didn’t treat the Orange well last season. Florida State Running Back Cam Akers had a career game against the Orange, finishing with 144 yards on 20 carries and a career-high four touchdowns in the 35 to 17 win. Akers declared for the NFL Draft in December. Mike Norvell takes over this year as Head Coach of the Seminoles. Norvell has spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Memphis.

Louisville: Another tough loss last year for the Orange. It was a wild second half, but the Cardinals held on to beat Syracuse 56 to 34. Louisville Quarterback Micale Cunningham passed for a career-high five touchdowns and added one on the ground in the win.

Wake Forest: Syracuse sent the senior class out in style last season. The Orange got it done over the Demon Deacons in overtime 39 to 30. Orange Defensive Back Trill Williams ripped loose a fumble and took it 94-yards for the winning score.

Georgia Tech: The last time the Orange battled the Yellow Jackets, Scott Shafer was the Head Coach at Syracuse. Back in 2013, Georgia Tech had a field day against Syracuse, beating the Orange 56 to 0. The triple option proved to be too much for Syracuse. The Yellow Jacket now have a new scheme under Head Coach Geoff Collins.

Quarterback Tommy DeVito posted this message on Twitter Tuesday.

Brick By Brick… We Build pic.twitter.com/lbet6KushL — Tommy DeVito (@tommydevito007) January 21, 2020

