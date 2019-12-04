A new video streaming service allows fans to talk SU sports regardless of location

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Syracuse University Athletics and Galaxy Media announced a venture where fans can talk SU sports regardless of where they are.

Twitch.TV/CuseSportsTalk is a 24/7 video streaming service.

According to Ed Levine, President and CEO of Galaxy Media, “Initially, ‘Cuse Sports Talk will consist of cameras in all of our ESPN radio studios which will take our locally focused programming to a national and international platform via Twitch.TV We will also be creating customized programming just for ‘Cuse Sports Talk. The first example will be with the December 14 Georgetown basketball game as Twitch.TV/CuseSportsTalk viewers will be able to witness three of the greatest players in SU history in Lawrence Moten, Roosevelt Bouie and Eric Devendorf, watch and react to the game, just like viewers from all over the nation, while also interacting via chat with Syracuse fans. This is truly interactive streaming and is a chance for SU fans to stay on top of Syracuse Athletics no matter where they are located.”

What is Twitch? It’s a platform that provides live streaming video games and adjacent content, such as talk shows and produced videos about eSports teams. It is much more niche than Twitter or YouTube. In addition, the Twitch platform provides a chat function in videos, a feature Twitch touts and many streamers use to interact by responding to their viewers, and other engagement options such as fan voting and emotes.

This partnership includes the radio version of “Orange Nation” with Steve Infanti and Seth Goldberg which is on the air weekdays from Noon to 2 p.m.