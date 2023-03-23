SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 1 Syracuse used a 6-0 scoring run to pull away from No. 6 Stony Brook and record a 16-11 victory in the JMA Wireless Dome on Wednesday. The Orange are off to the best start in program history, improving their record to 10-0.

The win was the fourth for Syracuse against an opponent ranked in the top 10 and sixth against a top-20 foe this season. The 10-game winning streak marks the sixth double-digit run in program history.

Megan Carney scored a season-high six goals in the victory, while Emma Ward tied her career high with seven assists. In addition, Olivia Adamson posted a career-best 12 draw controls.

The top-ranked Orange return to ACC play on Saturday, March 25 at rv Louisville at noon.