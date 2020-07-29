ACC announces 11-game schedule for 2020 football season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse football team finally has some clarity for its 2020 football season. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced an 11-game schedule with 10 conference games and one non-conference game.

The ACC released each teams opponents. The playing dates and game times for each matchup are still to be determined. The 2020 season will begin the week of Sept. 7 to Sept. 12 and be played over 13 weeks with two bye weeks.

Syracuse will face Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, NC State and Wake Forest at the Carrier Dome. SU will travel to Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.

Any non-conference opponent would have to play at Syracuse and follow the ACC medical protocol requirements.

As a part of the changes to the schedule, there is only one division and Notre Dame is eligible for the ACC Championship. Each team will be included in the ACC’s bowl selection process.

The ACC Championship will be held on December 12 or December 19 at Bank of America Stadium.