SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s conference opponents for the next seven seasons have been announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference.



With the addition of Cal, SMU and Stanford to the conference, the ACC’s new scheduling model will go into effect beginning with the 2024 season. After more than a month of significant discussions, the format has been adopted by the league’s athletic directors.



Syracuse will continue to play Pitt and Boston College every season. The Orange and Panthers have squared off every season since 1955 and is the most frequent opponent of the program. Boston College and Syracuse met in all but one season from 1961-2004 (1968 is the lone exception) and then resumed the annual rivalry in 2013 as ACC opponents.



The Orange will then rotate through the other 14 opponents in the seven-year window. The schedule will continue to have eight conference games per season, with all-17 teams playing each other at least twice over the next seven seasons. The current 14 conference teams will play a total of three times each in California over the seven years and none will travel west to California in back-to-back seasons.



The new schedule will continue with no divisions, feature 17 schools and will increase the number of annual conference matchups from 56 to 68. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.



“We are extremely excited to welcome Cal, SMU and Stanford to the ACC and look forward to having them compete beginning in the fall of 2024,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Throughout the entire scheduling model process, the membership was incredibly thoughtful and purposeful in building a creative, flexible and aggressive conference scheduling model while keeping the student-athlete experience at the forefront. The excitement and anticipation for our teams, alumni and fans will undoubtedly build as we look ahead to the future of this incredible conference.”



Syracuse’s 2024-2030 conference schedules are below:

2024:

HOME: Virginia Tech, Miami, Stanford, Georgia Tech

AWAY: Pitt, Boston College, NC State, Cal



2025:

HOME: BC, Pitt, UNC, Duke

AWAY: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU



2026:

HOME: Louisville, Clemson, SMU, Cal

AWAY: BC, Pitt, UNC, Virginia



2027:

HOME: BC, Pitt, NC State, Florida State

AWAY: Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Stanford



2028:

HOME: Louisville, Wake Forest, Virginia, Miami

AWAY: BC, Pitt, Duke, Clemson



2029:

HOME: BC, Pitt, Virginia Tech, SMU

AWAY: Cal, Florida State, Virginia, Louisville



2030:

HOME: Georgia Tech, Louisville, Florida State, Stanford

AWAY: BC, Pitt, Wake Forest, SMU