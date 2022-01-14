ACC Announces Men’s Basketball Schedule Changes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced changes to its men’s basketball schedule, including rescheduled games and adjustments to tipoff times and television networks.

Following the ACC’s modified 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Rescheduling Policy, four previously postponed games have been rescheduled:

Monday, Feb. 7 – Pitt at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN (originally scheduled for Jan. 1)

Monday, Feb. 21 – Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m., RSN (originally scheduled for Dec. 29)

With the Georgia Tech at Syracuse game moving to Feb. 21, the following game has been adjusted:

Wednesday, Feb. 23 – Syracuse at Notre Dame, game time and TV network TBD (originally scheduled for Feb. 22 at 9 p.m.)