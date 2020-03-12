ACC limits who can attend basketball tournament games amid novel coronavirus outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — In a stadium packed with fans, the ACC men’s basketball tournament got underway on Tuesday. However beginning on Thursday, March 12, the ACC Tournament will be played in front of very few fans.

In a statement, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced on Wednesday that starting on Thursday only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators, student-athlete guests and credentialed media members will be allowed to attend the tournament games.

In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present. ACC’s full statement

The announcement by the ACC comes just a few hours after the NCAA announced similar restrictions for the NCAA Tournament next week.

Syracuse will play North Carolina at approximately 9 p.m. in front of a packed crowd on Wednesday. If the Orange win, they play Louisville on Thursday in front of what will be a much quieter crowd.

