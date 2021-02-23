ACC reschedules Clemson-Syracuse game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday that the Clemson at Syracuse men’s basketball game that was postponed on January 12, will be played on Wednesday, March 3 at 5:00 p.m. at the Carrier Dome. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Syracuse is 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. The Orange will travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday.