ACC Syracuse University Men’s Basketball schedule announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The ACC announced its full slate of men’s basketball games for the 2021-22 season on a special ACC Network presentation on Thursday night. Syracuse’s path through the league begins on December 4 when the Orange play at Florida State. Double Dipping Each ACC program will face six league foes in home-and-home series. Two of them are annual rivalry series, which for SU feature:
- Boston College: Feb. 8 in Boston; Feb. 19 in Syracuse
- Pittsburgh: Jan. 11 in Syracuse; Jan. 25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
The four other league opponents who Syracuse will see twice are:
- Duke: Jan. 22 in Durham, N.C.; Feb. 26 in Syracuse
- Florida State: Dec. 4 in Tallahassee, Fla; Jan. 15 in Syracuse
- Miami: Jan 5 in Miami; Mar. 5 in Syracuse
- Wake Forest: Jan. 8 in Winston-Salem; Jan 29 in Syracuse
Saturday Night’s Alright Syracuse has 11 conference games that fall on a Saturday. The following seven are Dome games:
- Jan. 1: Virginia
- Jan. 15: Florida State
- Jan. 29: Wake Forest
- Feb. 5: Louisville
- Feb. 19: Boston College
- Feb. 26: Duke
- March 5: Miami
The Worldwide Leader Twelve Syracuse ACC games are scheduled to be televised by the ESPN Family of networks. The Orange are locked in for an ESPN Big Monday matchup at North Carolina (Feb. 28). Syracuse’s conference season starter at Florida State (Dec. 4) is slated for ESPN2 and the home pairing with Pittsburgh (Jan. 11) will be available on ESPNU. The home game with Duke (Feb. 26) and away encounters at Duke (Jan. 22) and at Notre Dame (Feb. 22) have been designated for ESPN or ESPN2.
Dome matchups with Florida State (Jan. 15) and Boston College (Feb. 19) and contests at NC State (Feb. 2) and at Virginia Tech (Feb. 12) will be shown on ESPN 2 or ESPNU. When Syracuse hosts Louisville (Feb. 5), it will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The final regular season game at home versus Miami (March 5) is scheduled for ESPN2, ESPNU or ACCN.
The ACC Network Six Syracuse league games will be televised by the ACC Network, including home games with Virginia (Jan. 1), Clemson (Jan. 18), and Wake Forest (Jan. 29), and road dates at Miami (Jan. 5), at Pittsburgh (Jan. 25), and at Boston College (Feb. 8).
RSN The other two Orange league contests will be shown by RSN (Regional Sports Network). Those game are home against Georgia Tech (Dec. 29) and at Wake Forest (Jan. 8). Ticket Information Season tickets starting at $250 for are on sale now online (cuse.com/tickets), by phone (1-888-DOMETIX), and at the Carrier Dome Box Office (Gate B). Single Game and Group ticket on sale dates will be announced at a later time.
2021-22 SYRACUSE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
- Oct. 27 Wed. PACE (exhibition) TBD Carrier Dome
- Nov. 1 Mon. LE MOYNE (exhibition) TBD Carrier Dome
- Nov. 9 Tues. LAFAYETTE TBD Carrier Dome
- Nov. 14 Sun. DREXEL TBD Carrier Dome
- Nov. 20 Sat. COLGATE TBD Carrier Dome
- Nov. 24 Wed. Battle For Atlantis vs. VCU 5:00 p.m. Imperial Arena ESPN2
- Nov. 25 Thurs. Battle For Atlantis vs. Ariz. State/Baylor 5/7:30 Imperial Arena ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
- Nov. 26 Fri. Battle For Atlantis vs. Auburn/Conn./Loyola-Chicago/Michigan State TBD Imperial Arena ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
- Nov. 30 Tues. Big 10/ACC Challenge vs. INDIANA TBD Carrier Dome
- Dec. 4 Sat. at Florida State 4:00 p.m. Tucker Civic Center ESPN2
- Dec. 7 Tues. Jimmy V Classic vs Villanova 9:00 p.m. Madison Square Garden ESPN
- Dec. 11 Sat. at Georgetown TBD Capital One Arena
- Dec. 18 Sat. LEHIGH TBD Carrier Dome
- Dec. 21 Tues. CORNELL TBD Carrier Dome
- Dec. 29 Wed. GEORGIA TECH 7:00 p.m. Carrier Dome RSN
- Jan. 1 Sat. VIRGINIA 8:00 p.m. Carrier Dome ACCN
- Jan. 5 Wed. at Miami 8:00 p.m. Watsco Center ACCN
- Jan. 8 Sat. at Wake Forest 2:00 p.m. LJVM Coliseum RSN
- Jan. 11 Tues. PITTSBURGH 7:00 p.m. Carrier Dome ESPNU
- Jan. 15 Sat. FLORIDA STATE TBD Carrier Dome ESPN2/U
- Jan. 18 Tues. CLEMSON 8:00 p.m. Carrier Dome ACCN
- Jan. 22 Sat. at Duke 12:00 p.m. Cameron Indoor ESPN/2
- Jan. 25 Tues. at Pittsburgh 8:00 p.m. Petersen Events Center ACCN
- Jan. 29 Sat. WAKE FOREST 6:00 p.m. Carrier Dome ACCN
- Feb. 2 Wed. at NC State 9:00 p.m. PNC Arena ESPN2/U
- Feb. 5 Sat. LOUISVILLE TBD Carrier Dome ESPN/2/U
- Feb. 8 Tues. at Boston College 8:00 p.m. Conte Forum ACCN
- Feb. 12 Sat. at Virginia Tech TBD Cassell Coliseum ESPN2/U
- Feb. 19 Sat. BOSTON COLLEGE TBD Carrier Dome ESPN2/U
- Feb. 22 Tues. at Notre Dame TBD Purcell Pavilion ESPN/2
- Feb. 26 Sat. DUKE TBD Carrier Dome ESPN/2
- Feb. 28 Mon. at North Carolina 7:00 p.m. Smith Center ESPN
- Mar. 5 Sat. MIAMI TBD Carrier Dome ESPN2/U/ACCN
- Mar. 8- Tues.- ACC Tournament, Brooklyn, N.Y. TBD Barclays Center
- Mar. 12 Sat.