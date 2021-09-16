ACC Syracuse University Men’s Basketball schedule announced

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The ACC announced its full slate of men’s basketball games for the 2021-22 season on a special ACC Network presentation on Thursday night. Syracuse’s path through the league begins on December 4 when the Orange play at Florida State. Double Dipping Each ACC program will face six league foes in home-and-home series. Two of them are annual rivalry series, which for SU feature:

Boston College: Feb. 8 in Boston; Feb. 19 in Syracuse

Pittsburgh: Jan. 11 in Syracuse; Jan. 25 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The four other league opponents who Syracuse will see twice are:

Duke: Jan. 22 in Durham, N.C.; Feb. 26 in Syracuse

Florida State: Dec. 4 in Tallahassee, Fla; Jan. 15 in Syracuse

Miami: Jan 5 in Miami; Mar. 5 in Syracuse

Wake Forest: Jan. 8 in Winston-Salem; Jan 29 in Syracuse

Saturday Night’s Alright Syracuse has 11 conference games that fall on a Saturday. The following seven are Dome games:

Jan. 1: Virginia

Jan. 15: Florida State

Jan. 29: Wake Forest

Feb. 5: Louisville

Feb. 19: Boston College

Feb. 26: Duke

March 5: Miami

The Worldwide Leader Twelve Syracuse ACC games are scheduled to be televised by the ESPN Family of networks. The Orange are locked in for an ESPN Big Monday matchup at North Carolina (Feb. 28). Syracuse’s conference season starter at Florida State (Dec. 4) is slated for ESPN2 and the home pairing with Pittsburgh (Jan. 11) will be available on ESPNU. The home game with Duke (Feb. 26) and away encounters at Duke (Jan. 22) and at Notre Dame (Feb. 22) have been designated for ESPN or ESPN2.

Dome matchups with Florida State (Jan. 15) and Boston College (Feb. 19) and contests at NC State (Feb. 2) and at Virginia Tech (Feb. 12) will be shown on ESPN 2 or ESPNU. When Syracuse hosts Louisville (Feb. 5), it will be televised by ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. The final regular season game at home versus Miami (March 5) is scheduled for ESPN2, ESPNU or ACCN.

The ACC Network Six Syracuse league games will be televised by the ACC Network, including home games with Virginia (Jan. 1), Clemson (Jan. 18), and Wake Forest (Jan. 29), and road dates at Miami (Jan. 5), at Pittsburgh (Jan. 25), and at Boston College (Feb. 8).

RSN The other two Orange league contests will be shown by RSN (Regional Sports Network). Those game are home against Georgia Tech (Dec. 29) and at Wake Forest (Jan. 8). Ticket Information Season tickets starting at $250 for are on sale now online (cuse.com/tickets), by phone (1-888-DOMETIX), and at the Carrier Dome Box Office (Gate B). Single Game and Group ticket on sale dates will be announced at a later time.

2021-22 SYRACUSE MEN’S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE