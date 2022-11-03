GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) –

School legends, conference record-holders and NFL standouts highlight the 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Honors Class unveiled on Wednesday.

This year’s 14-member group includes Boston College’s Luke Kuechly, Clemson’s Terry Allen, Duke’s DeVon Edwards, Florida State’s Terrell Buckley, Georgia Tech’s Demaryius Thomas (posthumously), Louisville’s Bilal Powell, Miami’s Chuck Foreman, North Carolina’s Natrone Means, NC State’s David Amerson, Pitt’s Darrelle Revis, Syracuse’s Donovan McNabb, Virginia’s Thomas Jones, Virginia Tech’s Michael Vick and Wake Forest’s Ricky Proehl.

“This year’s ACC Honors Class is truly outstanding and we look forward to celebrating them as part of the Subway ACC Football Championship Game weekend,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Our schools continue to build upon the rich histories and traditions in football and the ACC Honors program provides an opportunity to recognize these amazing former student-athletes.”

This year’s class will be celebrated during the ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Charlotte Convention Center’s Richardson Ballroom on the evening of Friday, Dec. 2, and during the on-field pregame festivities at the 18th annual Subway ACC Football Championship Game, set for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. ACC Network will air (tape delay) the ACC Football Honors production on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The complete 2022 ACC Football Honors class:

Donovan McNabb, QB, Syracuse (1995-98)

Four-year starter at quarterback for Syracuse and named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year a record three times from 1996-98 • Big East Rookie of the Year in 1995 • A Heisman Trophy candidate as a senior in 1998, when he threw for 2,134 yards and was responsible for a school-record 30 touchdowns • Member of Syracuse’s 1995-96 basketball team that reached the NCAA Championship and also played for the 1996-97 squad in that sport • Compiled a 35-14 as QB while starting every game of his college career • Second overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, who he quarterbacked to five NFC Championships and one Super Bowl appearance over the next 11 seasons • Also saw NFL stints with the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings • Six-time Pro Bowler became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to finish his career with more than 30,000 passing yards, 200 touchdown passes, 3,000 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Luke Kuechly, LB, Boston College (2009-11)

Became the most decorated defensive player in BC football history after sweeping every major postseason award in 2012, including the Dick Butkus Award, the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Bronko Nagurski Award and the Rotary Lombardi Award • Two-time consensus first-team All-American led the nation for two consecutive seasons in total tackles, tackles per game, solo tackles and solo tackles per game • Recorded a school-record 532 tackles and ranks among the NCAA career leaders in several defensive statistical categories • Recorded at least 10 tackles in 34 of 38 games, including a streak of 33 straight games between 2009-11 • Selected by the Carolina Panthers in the first round (ninth overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft and continued to rack up honors as a professional • Named the 2012 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and one season later was selected for the Pro Bowl as the AP overall Defensive Player of the Year.

Terry Allen, RB, Clemson (1987-89)

Entered the 1990 NFL Draft as the Tigers’ second all-time leading rusher with 2,778 yards • Still ranks ninth on Clemson’s all-time career rushing list • His three Clemson teams were a combined 30-6 with two ACC titles • Averaged more than five yards per carry over his collegiate career • Led Clemson in rushing in both 1987 (973 yards) and 1988 (1,258 yards) • Voted ACC Rookie of the Year in 1987 • Earned All-ACC honors in 1987 and 1988 • Played for a decade in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens • Earned All-Pro honors with the Redskins in 1996, when he rushed for a career-high 1,353 yards and 21 touchdowns • It marked his fourth consecutive pro season with at least 1,000 yards rushing • Retired in 2001 with 8,614 rushing yards and an additional 1,601 receiving yards on 204 catches • Scored 79 career NFL touchdowns.

DeVon Edwards, DB/KR, Duke (2013-16)

Lettered four seasons as a defensive back and return specialist for the Blue Devils and helped Duke to 31 wins, three bowl game appearances and the 2013 ACC Coastal Division championship • In 44 career games, recorded 327 tackles and five interceptions while returning 74 kickoffs for 2,060 yards and six touchdowns • Three-time All-America choice, three-time All-ACC pick, four-time Academic All-ACC selection and CoSIDA Academic All-America honoree in 2015, in addition to being named a finalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy in 2016 • Graduated holding school records for kickoff return average (27.84) and kickoff returns for touchdowns and became the second player in NCAA history to score touchdowns via interception return on consecutive snaps from scrimmage (25 and 45 yards against N.C. State in 2013) • Named to the American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for outstanding community service in 2016.

Terrell Buckley, WR/KR, Florida State (1989-91)

Owned most of Florida State’s interception records following his three-year career in Tallahassee • Earned consensus All-America honors as a junior in 1991 after setting a school record with 12 interceptions • Recognized as Florida State’s second Jim Thorpe Award winner at the conclusion of the 1991 season • Held the FSU career record for pass interceptions with 21 when he was inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2003 and is also one of the Seminoles’ all-time great punt returners • Scored seven career touchdowns as a collegian, four on interceptions and three on punt returns • One of his touchdown returns came on the second play of the top-ranked Seminoles’ 51-31 win at Michigan on Sept. 28, 1991 • Was selected fifth overall by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Draft following his junior year and played more than 15 years in the NFL • Earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the 2001 New England Patriots.

Demaryius Thomas, WR, Georgia Tech (2007-09)

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2006, played three seasons at Georgia Tech from 2007-09 • Recorded 113 receptions (10th in school history) for 2,135 yards (sixth) and 13 touchdowns (tied for seventh) in his three campaigns as a Yellow Jacket • His 25.1 yards per reception as a junior in 2009 remains the second-highest single-season receiving average in Georgia Tech history • Helped lead the Yellow Jackets to consecutive ACC Coastal Division championships in 2008 and 2009, while earning All-America (third team) and All-ACC (first team) recognition as a junior • One of only 12 NFL Draft first-round picks in program history, he played in two Super Bowls (earning a ring in Super Bowl 50) with the Denver Broncos • Thomas, who passed away last Dec. 9, caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons • He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2013 and 2014 and was a four-time Pro Bowl selection (2012-14, 2016).

Bilal Powell, RB, Louisville (2007-10)

Rushed for a then-school single-season record 1,405 yards in 11 games as a senior for the Cardinals in 2010 • Averaged 6.14 yards per carry en route to earning first-team all-conference honors • Breakout senior season left Powell with 2,338 yards and 19 touchdowns on 436 carries for his collegiate career • Added 45 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns at Louisville and also contributed as a kick returner and defensive back • Earned an invitation to the 2011 Senior Bowl • Selected in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New York Jets, for whom he played nine seasons before retiring in 2019 • Rushed for 3,675 yards and 15 touchdowns as an NFL player, including career highs of 772 yards and five touchdowns in 2017 • His 75-yard run for a touchdown versus Jacksonville in Week 4 of the 2017 season was the second-longest in franchise history.

Chuck Foreman, RB/WR/CB, Miami (1970-72)

Named first-team All-American by Sporting News • Ranks fifth all-time on Miami charts with 3,365 all-purpose yards • Had five career 100-yard rushing performances, returned 42 kickoffs for 882 yards and accumulated 17 touchdowns • Ranks fourth and sixth all-time for all-purpose yards in a season (1,555 in 1972 and 1,467 in 1971) • Played cornerback, running back and wide receiver during his career as a Hurricane • Finished his UM career with 1,631 rushing yards and caught 56 passes for 732 yards • First-round draftee of Minnesota Vikings and earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors in 1973 • Five-time Pro Bowl selection • Led the NFL in receptions in 1975 (73) • Named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Year by UPI in 1976 • Finished his NFL career with 5,950 rushing yards and 3,156 receiving yards while scoring 76 touchdowns • Inducted into both the Miami Sports Hall of Fame and Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor • Named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings during the team’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2010.

Natrone Means, RB, North Carolina (1990-92)

Two-time first-team All-ACC selection during his three seasons as a Tar Heel running back • Finished his career with 3,074 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 605 attempts • Added 61 receptions for 500 yards • Junior season at UNC was highlighted by a 249-yard rushing day in a road win at Maryland that included a 76-yard touchdown run • Named Offensive MVP of UNC’s 1992 Peach Bowl win over Mississippi State after rushing for 128 yards and a touchdown • Selected in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers • Enjoyed a seven-year career that included a trip to Super Bowl XXIX • Became the youngest player at 22 to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl • Totaled 5,215 yards and 45 touchdowns in the NFL, including 1,350 yards and 12 touchdowns while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 1994 • Honored as a member of the Chargers’ 50th Anniversary Team.

David Amerson, CB, NC State (2010-12)

After a successful 2010 season in which he turned heads by earning a spot in the NC State starting lineup as a true freshman, earned a place in the ACC record book as a true sophomore • Picked off a nation-leading 13 passes during the 2011 season, setting the ACC single-season mark in the process • Named first-team All-America and received the Jack Tatum Trophy as the nation’s top defensive back • Selected in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, becoming NC State’s highest-selected defensive back since Dewayne Washington in 1994 • Played six NFL seasons, highlighted by a 2015 season with the Raiders in which he was named the NFL’s most improved player by Pro Football Focus • Ranked second in the NFL that season with 25 passes defended • Played a total of six NFL seasons, appearing in 74 games (61 starts) with 272 career tackles, nine interceptions (two returned for TDs) and 65 passes defended.

Darrelle Revis, CB, Pitt (2004-06)

Established himself as one of the game’s top lockdown cornerbacks at both the collegiate and NFL levels • After earning Freshman All-America honors in 2004, was named first-team All-Big East Conference honors in both his sophomore and junior years • Finalist for both the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy following his junior season • His 73-yard punt return for a touchdown versus rival West Virginia that season was voted the ESPN College Football Play of the Year • Also returned interceptions for touchdowns in each of the Panthers’ first two games that season • Selected 14th overall by the New York Jets in the 2007 NFL Draft • Played in 145 NFL games in 11 seasons with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs earning the nickname “Revis Island” for his ability to effectively defend receivers in single coverage • Won a Super Bowl ring with New England in 2015 and is a first-year nominee for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

Thomas Jones, RB, Virginia (1996-99)

Finished his collegiate career in 1999 as the Cavaliers’ all-time leading rusher with 3,998 yards, which still stands as the 10th-best total in ACC history • Set a then-ACC record for single-season rushing with 1,798 yards as senior, while amassing 2,054 yards of total offense • Finished his senior year as a consensus first-team All-American and finished eighth in the 1999 Heisman Trophy voting • Selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the seventh overall selection in the 2000 NFL draft • Over the course of a 12-year career that included stops in Tampa Bay, Chicago, New York, and Kansas City, rushed for 10,591 yards while scoring 68 touchdowns • Finished with 112 yards rushing in the Bears’ loss to the Colts in Super Bowl XLI, including a 52-yard run that stood as Chicago’s longest of the season • Voted to the Pro Bowl following a standout season with the Jets in 2008 • Broke the Jets’ franchise record for single-season rushing touchdowns with 14 in 2009.

Michael Vick, QB, Virginia Tech (1999-2000)

Brought unprecedented national acclaim to Virginia Tech’s football program as a quarterback during the 1999 season when, as a redshirt freshman, he guided the Hokies to a perfect 11-0 regular-season record and a spot in the national championship game • Completed 90 of 153 (58.8) for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns that season and added 617 rushing yards and eight TDs • Finished third in the Heisman Trophy balloting – the top finish ever by a Virginia Tech player – and he won an ESPY from ESPN as the nation’s top college football player • After amassing more stellar numbers in 2000 despite missing two games due to injury, Vick was taken by the Atlanta Falcons as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft • Played 13 seasons in the NFL for four different teams, throwing for 22,464 yards, with 133 touchdowns during his career • His 6,109 career rushing yards set an NFL record for a quarterback.

Ricky Proehl, WR, Wake Forest (1986-89)

Set Wake Forest career records for receiving yards (2,949), receiving touchdowns (25) and single-season receiving yards (1,053 in 1989) • Led the Deacons in receptions three consecutive seasons and earned All-ACC honors in 1989 • A third-round NFL Draft selection by the Arizona Cardinals, Proehl enjoyed a 17-year NFL career in which he won two Super Bowl rings • Played with the Cardinals until 1994 before going on to play with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears • In 1998, he caught on with the St. Louis Rams and was a key player in a high-powered offense that helped the team win Super Bowl XXXIV • Finished his career with the Super Bowl XLI champion Indianapolis Colts • Totaled 669 receptions for 8,878 yards and 54 touchdowns during his NFL career • Inducted into the Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame in 2002 and the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.