ACC tournament to be played without fans in attendance

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford announced that the ACC Tournament will go on without fans.

“This is a fluid and uncharted situation,” Swofford said in a Thursday morning press conference.

Swofford went on to say that the most important thing is the safety of the players, fans and general population.

“This is certainly a tournament that will be remembered,” added Swofford.