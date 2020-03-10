ACC Tournament underway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC Tournament is officially underway in Greensboro. Pitt and Wake Forest were in action Tuesday afternoon in the opening game of the tournament.
Just a few hours ago, Syracuse wrapped up an open practice to the media and all eyes were on Elijah Hughes.
For the second straight day, the ACC leading scorer and first team selection practiced. On Saturday, Hughes suffered a head injury and did not return to the game against Miami.
NewsChannel 9 spoke with Elijah in the locker room a short time ago, and he said he went through some tests, but says he’s ready to go for Wednesday night’s game.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Democrats and Republicans pushing to increase turnout of women voters
- MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus concerns
- Advocates oppose inmate-made hand sanitizer program
- Is San Antonio ready for the coronavirus evacuees?
- Family Healthcast: 3/10/20
For more local sports, follow Mario Sacco on Twitter @MarioSaccoNC9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App