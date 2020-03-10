ACC Tournament underway in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ACC Tournament is officially underway in Greensboro. Pitt and Wake Forest were in action Tuesday afternoon in the opening game of the tournament.

Just a few hours ago, Syracuse wrapped up an open practice to the media and all eyes were on Elijah Hughes.

For the second straight day, the ACC leading scorer and first team selection practiced. On Saturday, Hughes suffered a head injury and did not return to the game against Miami.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Elijah in the locker room a short time ago, and he said he went through some tests, but says he’s ready to go for Wednesday night’s game.

