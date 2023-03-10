SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man nicknamed “Red” will now lead the Orange.

At a ceremony on campus Friday, Adrian Autry was formally welcomed as the eighth coach in the history of Syracuse University’s Men’s Basketball.

From the podium, Autry thanked the university’s leadership, Coach Boeheim and the fans of Orange Nation.

“I am a new face, a new voice, with new ideas. But the standards that helped build this program will not change,” said Autry.

After the ceremony, NewsChannel 9 asked Autry where is nickname “Red” came from.

He said, it’s a reference to his complexion and hair, “when I had hair,” he said.

As a student at SU, Autry played for Boeheim from 1990-94 before a professional career overseas.

He began coaching in 2006 as an associate head coach at Bishop Ireton Catholic High School in Virginia. Autry was hired by Seth Greenburg in 2008 as director of basketball operations at Virginia Tech, later promoted to assistant coach.

He’s been in the assistant or associate coaching role at his alma mater since 2011.