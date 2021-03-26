After a rough year for business, SU in the Sweet 16 is sweeter than ever for the University Sports Shop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a 60% cut to business because of the pandemic, the University Sports Shop at Destiny USA is seeing an increase in customers looking for Sweet 16 apparel.

Earlier this week, store owner Mike Theiss ordered special “Sweet 16” shirts that are already a customer favorite.

It was around this time last year when Theiss was forced to close his stores at Destiny USA and Great Northern Mall. He was finally allowed to open both back up, but the Great Northern Mall location didn’t survive.

Theiss says, “A lot of sleepless nights. You have to dip into your savings account and cutback wherever you can.”

The cutbacks included his staff, which is about half of what it was.

Now, he’s hoping the excitement over the Syracuse Orange’s success in the NCAA Tournament will continue to help make up the business he lost, round by round.

He says the Sweet 16 is good, but each subsequent tournament game helps business exponentially.

Lifelong SU fan from Liverpool, Shawn Voyten, hopes he can help contribute some sales dollars. He said, “We’ll come in next weekend to get Final Four t-shirts. Then the week after that, we’ll get National Champion t-shirts.”

Theiss expects to do the most business on Friday and Saturday, before the game. The University Sports Shop at Destiny USA is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and 6 p.m. on Sundays.