Alan Griffin lifts Syracuse past NC State

Syracuse’s Alan Griffin (0) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer during the second half of Syracuse’s 77-68 victory over N.C. State at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange took care of business Tuesday night on the road in Raleigh, North Carolina beating NC State 77-68.

It was a back and forth battle in the first half. The Wolfpack led by one at the break. NC State kept that momentum going into the second half. The ‘Pack scored six unanswered points to pull within three with only six minutes remaining. SU’s offense got hot when it mattered the most. The Orange scored eight points in the final minutes of the game to pull away for the nine-point win.

Alan Griffin led the Orange with 22 points and was 9-of-17 from the field. Buddy Boeheim also chipped in with 16 points. Quincy Guerrier finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 11-6 overall and 5-5 in the ACC. Next up for the Orange is a home contest against Boston College on Saturday.