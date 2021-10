SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With severe weather in Central New York and possibly impacting Syracuse, Syracuse University has cancelled out outdoor activities leading up to tonight’s kickoff with Clemson.

Orange Alert: SEVERE WEATHER is anticipated to impact the SU campus. All outdoor activities scheduled on campus ahead of tonight’s football game are cancelled. — Syracuse University Department of Public Safety (@SyracuseDPS) October 15, 2021

The game is still schedule to go on and will kickoff shortly after 7 p.m.