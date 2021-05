SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse junior safety Andre Cisco was drafted in the third round (65 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The three-year starter at SU, ended his career as the FBS active leader in interceptions. Cisco finished with 13 interceptions in just 24 games played.

In 24 games, he recorded 136 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.