“As a team we have to get better” Jim Boeheim following loss to Pittsburgh

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse seven-game winning streak against Pittsburgh came to a halt on Wednesday evening, falling to the Panthers 63-60 at the Carrier Dome.

SU led by 14 at the half, only to have Pitt outscore the Orange by 17 in the second half.

The loss drops Syracuse to 6-2 overall (1-1 in the ACC). Syracuse returns to action Saturday night when former Big East rival Georgetown visits the Dome at 8 p.m.

To hear what SU head coach Jim Boeheim had to say following the loss to Pittsburgh, click on the video player above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected