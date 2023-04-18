Greensboro, Ga. (CFA BOWL) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers will represent the Orange in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 30 – May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 20 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.
The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.
Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Babers’ winnings will go to the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund – Positive Coaching Alliance, which works with coaches, athletes and schools to transform the culture of youth sports and to give all young athletes the opportunity for a positive, character-building experience.
The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:
COACH
CURRENT OR FORMER
FBS SCHOOL(S)
CHARITY
Dino Babers
Syracuse
Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance
Shane Beamer
South Carolina
The Beamer Family Foundation
Eliah Drinkwitz
Mizzou
CarePortal
Randy Edsall
Maryland, UConn
Edsall Family Foundation
Chan Gailey
Georgia Tech
Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region
Jim Grobe
Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor
Fisher DeBerry Foundation
Bobby Johnson
Vanderbilt
Sea Island Habitat for Humanity
Paul Johnson
Navy, Georgia Tech
Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation
Brent Key
Georgia Tech
TBD
Urban Meyer
Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State
Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation
Jeff Monken
Army
Legacies Alive
Dan Mullen
Mississippi State, Florida
Mullen Family 36 Foundation
Pat Narduzzi
Pitt
UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Rick Neuheisel
Colorado, Washington, UCLA
Wedgewood Charity
Mike Norvell
Florida State
Keep Climbing Family Foundation
Houston Nutt
Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss
Chickasaw Foundation
Tom O’Brien
Boston College, NC State
National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center
Kirby Smart
Georgia
The Kirby Smart Family Foundation
Steve Spurrier
Duke, Florida, South Carolina
HBC Foundation
Dabo Swinney
Clemson
All In Team Foundation
This will represent Coach Babers’ second appearance in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge as he looks to add to the $10,000 in charitable winnings he won at last year’s event.
Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to this year’s event as some of college football’s biggest names compete off the gridiron for a great cause,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “While bragging rights are certainly on the line for the coaches, it’s the charities they’re playing for who will be the real winners.”
This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won eight national championships (including four of the last seven titles), 38 FBS conference championships and boast 1,999 career wins.
The 2023 field features 17 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key will all make their first-ever appearance in the event.
Pairings for the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.