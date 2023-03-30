SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse men’s basketball forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell announcing on social media Thursday that they both will be returning to SU next season.

𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙄𝙉 𝙊𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙂𝙀 🍊@_bennywilliams ready to take it to new heights in '23-24. pic.twitter.com/E2ogUDxYLN — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 30, 2023

Year 2 Loading in the Orange 🍊👁️ pic.twitter.com/lZxozOsMA7 — Nirvana “HEEM”💕 (@Christopsbell) March 30, 2023

Williams will be back for his junior season, after averaging seven points and four rebounds a game last year. The Maryland native shot 39% from behind the arc. Williams finished the season strong, scoring in double figures in three of the last four games.

Chris Bell started 30 games as a freshman. Bell averaged nearly seven points a game. He was second on the team with 39 three-point field goals made.