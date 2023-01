SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not with the Orange tonight for its game against Virginia.

A team spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9 that Williams is not at the Dome and that his absence will be addressed by Jim Boeheim after the game. Williams did not start at Virginia Tech on Saturday and played only seven minutes against the Hokies and did not score.

Freshman forward Maliq Brown made his second-straight start tonight in his place.