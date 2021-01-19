Big 4th quarter propels SU Women past North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) —

#23 Syracuse women won their third straight game on Tuesday afternoon, knocking off North Carolina at the Carrier Dome.

SU outscored UNC 27-9 in the fourth quarter, upending the Tar Heels 88-76. North Carolina had been the only team to beat Syracuse this season, defeating the Orange in Chapel Hill 92-68 back on December 17th.

It was a back and forth battle all the way until the fourth quarter. The Orange started the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run. Tiana Mangakahia assisted or scored on 24 of SU’s 27 fourth-quarter points. Tiana finished the day with 19 points and 13 assists.

SU’s Kiara Lewis led the Orange with a game-high 23 points.

Freshman center Kamilla Cardoso had a career-high 16 rebounds and 10 points.

The 23rd ranked Syracuse women improve to 7-1 (4-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action against top-ranked Louisville Thursday night. Tip-time is scheduled for 9 p.m. on ESPN2.