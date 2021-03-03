Orange shakes off slow start to tame the Tigers at the Dome

Mar 3, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Alan Griffin (0) reacts to his made three-point basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Barring a last-second scheduling change by the ACC, this marked the final game of the regular season against Clemson. With the SU on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament right now, the Orange really needed to take full advantage of this opportunity to build some momentum before the conference tournament and they did just that.

Syracuse opened the second half on a 15-2 run, turning a three-point lead into a 16-point lead. Alan Griffin was the key to that run as he scored 11 of the 15 points during that stretch.

Griffin led the way with 22 points, Buddy Boeheim chipped in with 17 points. Joe Girard scored seven points and dished out seven assists as SU picked up a 64-54 victory, the team’s second-straight impressive win.

Clemson star Aamir Simms was held to six points and eight rebounds after he went for 18 points and 11 boards in the first meeting.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 15-8 overall and 9-7 in the ACC. Next up is the conference tournament against an opponent still to be determined.