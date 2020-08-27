Boeheim: Athletes ‘100% right’ for protesting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s Steve Infanti spoke with legendary Syracuse Orange basketball coach Jim Boeheim about the impact the NBA’s boycott could have.

This came after the latest officer-involved shooting of an African American man in Wisconsin.

Wednesday’s boycott by the Milwaukee Bucks of their playoff game with the Orlando Magic started a domino effect that led to a total of 14 games being canceled across several pro sports leagues.

Boeheim told NewsChannel 9 that he believes the athletes were “100% right” for protesting in that way.

Boeheim also said the easiest way to change is to change leadership, but it is a long process.

He added that he has talked with his players and will continue to talk with them about what they can do to address these issues during the season.

The NBA playoffs are expected to resume this upcoming weekend after the athletes banded together and refused to play in a stand against racial injustice.