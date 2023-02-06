SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim is trying to take back one comment he made about other programs buying teams. He specifically mentioned Wake Forest, Pittsburgh, and Miami.

Boeheim apparently contacted ESPN’s Pete Thamel after the story went public to say he misspoke about Wake Forest and Pitt. He then reached out to both head coaches.

The comment was made as he was discussing NIL and the transfer portal.

Boeheim was quoted by Thamel as saying: “That college basketball is in an awful place and it’s only gonna get worse.”

Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes responded to the article saying, “the idea of the Demon Deacons buying a team is one thousand percent wrong and I have never had a player choose Wake Forest for NIL money.”

Jeff Capel acknowledged today that Boeheim reached out to him but offered no further comment of that matter.

Boeheim released a written statement this morning which reads:



“I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening. I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise.”

The SU head coach then addressed the issue again later Monday morning on the ACC’s weekly teleconference.