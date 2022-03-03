(WSYR-TV) — A day after he gave word that Syracuse has a plan in place for his retirement, Jim Boeheim joined the version of Orange Nation.

The HOF’er reiterated to Steve Infanti and Paulie Scabilia that there is a plan, next year’s recruits will be coached by him, and he gave his insights on Buddy’s chances at the pro level.

Orange Nation airs Monday-Friday on ESPN Syracuse from noon-3 p.m. It also streams on Cuse Sports Talk.