Boeheim’s Army announces its 2021 basketball tournament roster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s become one of the most highly anticipated events of the summer. Now in its seventh year, Boeheim’s Army will once again suit up in ‘The Basketball Tournament.’

Boeheim’s Army announced its roster Tuesday. Three former NBA first round picks, Malachi Richardson, Chris McCullough and Tyler Lydon highlight the roster this season.

We’re thrilled to have Chris McCullough and reunite the 2016 Final Four teammates Malachi Richardson & Tyler Lydon on this summer’s Boeheim’s Army roster. Malachi is a professional level scorer who will prove this TBT that he deserves to be back in the NBA. Lydon & McCullough will fill a missing piece for us—in six previous years of Boeheim’s Army playing in TBT, we’ve never had big men with their combination of size and skill. All three guys are former first round picks with fresh legs and will be major pieces of our all-out pursuit to win a championship this summer. Adam Weitsman’s (Boeheim’s Army’s Chairman of Business Operations) presence in our recruitment of those guys convinced them to join our pursuit of our first TBT title. Team General Manager Kevin Belbey

Weitsman is a new addition to the leadership this year. The popular Syracuse fan, and entrepreneur, helped in the recruiting process this go around.

Also returning to the roster are veterans Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair and Andrew White III.

Below is a complete list of those playing and coaching with Boeheim’s Army in the 2021 TBT:

Jeremy Pope (Head Coach)

Ryan Blackwell (Associate HC)

Paschal Chukwu (First TBT with BA)

Eric Devendorf

CJ Fair

Tyler Lydon

Chris McCullough

Tyrese Rice (Went to Boston College)

Malachi Richardson

Andrew White III

Boeheim’s Army will be competing in the Peoria, IL regional taking place from July 24 to 28, 2021. Tickets are now available at www.thetournament.com.