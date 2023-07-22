LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – In a little over 48 hours from now, Boeheim’s Army will take the floor in the opening game of the winner take all one million dollar TBT. Right now, you won’t be seeing Tyus Battle or Matt Morgan in the lineup. Battle, who’s been playing in China could join the team later on in the tournament. As for Morgan, the former Cornell star won’t be playing at all. Morgan signed a deal with a team in London that won’t allow him to play in the TBT.

That leaves six former Syracuse players on the roster for Ryan Blackwell. Blackwell returns as the head coach of the year.

Chris McCullough, Rakeem Christmas, Jimmy Boeheim, Paschal Chukwu, and BJ Johnson all worked out Saturday at Liverpool High School.

Andrew White is set to join the team on Sunday. One late addition is former Westhill standout Jordan Roland.

Boeheim’s Army is looking to become just the second two-time champion in TBT history.