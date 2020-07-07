Boeheim’s Army grinds out win against Men of Mackey in TBT Round of 16

COLUMBUS, OH (WSYR-TV) – For the sixth straight year a group of Syracuse basketball alumni got together on the court leaving fans with nostalgia for the past. That chance to relive some old moments will continue as Boeheim’s Army took down Men of Mackey to advance in The Basketball Tournament, 76-69.

The SU alums held off a team of mostly Purdue alumni thanks to a game winning free throw from Brandon Triche to hit the Elam Ending target score of 76.

Eric Devendorf once again turned back the clock and led the way for Boeheim’s Army with 20 points. Donte Greene finished with 16 points and 9 rebounds and got the crucial steal that led to Triche’s free throw. Malachi Richardson, playing in his first TBT, added 15 points going 10-13 at the free throw line. Triche finished with 10.

The opening quarter was back-and-forth between the two squads and was tied at 19. In the second quarter, Boeheim’s Army used a 13-2 run to pull ahead. The Orange alums went into the locker room ahead 42-32.

Boeheim’s Army led by as much as 12 early in the third quarter, but Men of Mackey outscored the SU alumni 24-16 the rest of the way to trail just 58-56 through the first 27 minutes.

Men of Mackey took their last lead of the game at 61-60 on a Justin Dentmon 3-pointer with 6:43 to play. Boeheim’s Army regained control to lead 68-66 when the Elam Ending kicked in.

Boeheim’s Army advances to the TBT quarterfinals to face Sideline Cancer led by Maryland’s Diamond Stone and Central Michigan’s Marcus Keene Saturday, July 11th at 4pm on ESPN.