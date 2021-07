PEORIA, IL (WSYR-TV) – Boeheim’s Army, the No. 3 seed beat No. 11 seed Team Heartfire 68-62 to advance to the third round of The Basketball Tournament.

UPDATE 💥 THAT 💥 BRACKET 💥@BoeheimsArmy is one step closer to their first ever championship. The talent on this team is mind blowing! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/c3IORyPuIY — TBT (@thetournament) July 27, 2021

Keifer Sykes led the way for Boeheim’s Army with 17 points. Four-time TBT champion D.J. Kennedy scored 10 points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

Boeheim’s Army returns to action this Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. with a trip to Dayton and the TBT quarterfinals on the line.