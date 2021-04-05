Bourama Sidibe to return for his fifth year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Orange Nation contributor Mike Waters was the first to report that Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe will return for his fifth season. NewsChannel 9 has since confirmed the news. The big man was sidelined for the majority of last season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery in SU’s opener against Bryant.

During Sidibe’s junior year, he had a team-leading 13 rebounds in SU’s win over Oakland. He also had a season-high 17 points in Syracuse’s loss to North Carolina. He also became the first Syracuse player to have double-digit rebounds in six straight games since Rick Jackson in 2010-11.

Sidibe joins Joe Girard, Buddy Boeheim, and Jesse Edwards as the only players from the 2020-21 roster to confirm their plans to return. Marquette transfer Symir Torrence and Villanova transfer Cole Swider are the two newest additions to the Syracuse roster. Both players committed to the Orange last week. Five-star recruit Benny Williams is also set to join the team for next season.